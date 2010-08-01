|
|
-
550 pp runs hot
What would cause a 1990 550 to run hot, I checked the lines to see if they are clogged and routed right and that looks good, but i do not get a steady stream out of the pisser. The stock exhaust can get hot enough to sizzle water in a short amount of time. Anybody got some hints. I did just swap this engine from another hull.
