Hey guys, I am looking for a structurally great condition SX or JS hull for my next iteration of my 550/800 Pretty Red. Please PM me with what you've got. Preferred locations are IL or MI. Here are some guidelines:
- mint shape structurally. needing paint work is fine
- 1985 JS 550, 1990+ rear exhaust 440, 550sx
I would like to stay away from the front, below bondline exhaust as I will be running Pro Watercraft tubbies again. So I'm looking for only about a 85 or 90+ ski.
This ski will be on a path to hitting 60, so I'm looking for a hull in great condition overall.