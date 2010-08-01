pxctoday

  1. Today, 02:33 PM #1
    theVetteman3
    theVetteman3 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home theVetteman3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Chicago / Portage, MI
    Age
    34
    Posts
    3,669

    WTB Kawasaki 550 440 JS / SX hull or complete ski. IL/MI. Mint shape -> Pretty Red Jr

    Hey guys, I am looking for a structurally great condition SX or JS hull for my next iteration of my 550/800 Pretty Red. Please PM me with what you've got. Preferred locations are IL or MI. Here are some guidelines:

    - mint shape structurally. needing paint work is fine
    - 1985 JS 550, 1990+ rear exhaust 440, 550sx

    I would like to stay away from the front, below bondline exhaust as I will be running Pro Watercraft tubbies again. So I'm looking for only about a 85 or 90+ ski.

    This ski will be on a path to hitting 60, so I'm looking for a hull in great condition overall.
    Last edited by theVetteman3; Today at 02:36 PM.
    1985 JS550/750 "Pretty Red": Newmiller ported SXR 800, SXR Mikunis, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 11/17 Hooker [TBDmph gps]
    2009 SJ:     bone stock[45.6mph gps]
    1998 SXI PRO:     800 Superstock, 3DR hull mods[TBD mph gps]
    1987 WJ650:     6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe[42.4mph gps]
    1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl     [53.7mph gps]


