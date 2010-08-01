Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Kawasaki 550 440 JS / SX hull or complete ski. IL/MI. Mint shape -> Pretty Red Jr #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 34 Posts 3,669 WTB Kawasaki 550 440 JS / SX hull or complete ski. IL/MI. Mint shape -> Pretty Red Jr Hey guys, I am looking for a structurally great condition SX or JS hull for my next iteration of my 550/800 Pretty Red. Please PM me with what you've got. Preferred locations are IL or MI. Here are some guidelines:



- mint shape structurally. needing paint work is fine

- 1985 JS 550, 1990+ rear exhaust 440, 550sx



I would like to stay away from the front, below bondline exhaust as I will be running Pro Watercraft tubbies again. So I'm looking for only about a 85 or 90+ ski.



This ski will be on a path to hitting 60, so I'm looking for a hull in great condition overall. Last edited by theVetteman3; Today at 02:36 PM . 1985 JS550/750 "Pretty Red": Newmiller ported SXR 800, SXR Mikunis, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 11/17 Hooker [TBDmph gps]

2009 SJ: bone stock [45.6mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 800 Superstock, 3DR hull mods [TBD mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules