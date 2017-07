Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1990 js550 cooling lines #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location WASHINGTON Age 19 Posts 12 1990 js550 cooling lines I need help with my cooling lines I believe they are hooked up wrong, to start off my ski has duel cooling, has a factory aftermarket pipe, and is not getting any water to the stinger. if some one can post a diagram that would help a ton, Ive been looking for one that is similar to how my ski is set up but cant find anything, Ill post pictures later tonight of my current set up for the lines. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,826 Re: 1990 js550 cooling lines Use google site search. There are lots of diagrams, picture posted here and the information to answer nearly anything you could potentially encounter during your diagnosis.



EDIT - http://lmgtfy.com/?q=dual+cooling+ro...w.pwctoday.com

Re: 1990 js550 cooling lines If you really can't find any diagram similar to how your ski is set up you may have a ski running the reverse flow cooling setup used by JETCO. There is a diagram on the Facebook group called "Kawasaki 550 jetski".



With the reverse flow set up water from the pump goes in the head or cylinder instead of into the exhaust manifold. let me know if your setup looks something like this Last edited by delta rat; Today at 02:30 PM . '78 js 440 superstock PJS 2400 pipe, pjs extended tank, skat 16

'87 650sx handling mods, skat 15.5

'89 550-650 40mm keihin, pipe mod, supertrapp, skat 17

