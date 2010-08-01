I put in a high volume fuel pump for my dual SBN 44's and installed the plates to get rid of the stock fuel pumps. My question is, what gasket / o-ring do i use with the plates? I used just the o-ring in there and they leaked bad out of the plate. Also, has anyone had issues with the plates fitting? The RHAAS plates i got didn't fit and had to be filled on the sides to fit the space? i installed the plate right to the carb without any of the old pump plates..Does the check valve plate need to be there also?

thank you!