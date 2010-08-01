Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SBN block off plates #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2009 Location Reno Posts 185 SBN block off plates I put in a high volume fuel pump for my dual SBN 44's and installed the plates to get rid of the stock fuel pumps. My question is, what gasket / o-ring do i use with the plates? I used just the o-ring in there and they leaked bad out of the plate. Also, has anyone had issues with the plates fitting? The RHAAS plates i got didn't fit and had to be filled on the sides to fit the space? i installed the plate right to the carb without any of the old pump plates..Does the check valve plate need to be there also?



thank you! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules