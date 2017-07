Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: trade top loader for non top loader #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2004 Location San Dimas Posts 76 trade top loader for non top loader I have a R&D top loader, excellent cond., looking to trade for a westcoast regular or westcoast deep, (or similar style/not brand specific)



Came off a X2



I know the top loaders go for more $$, don't care, just looking to trade.



In SoCal, willing to ship.





thanks Peace protesters supports terrorists. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,273 Re: trade top loader for non top loader I have a west coast deep that has been blue printed abit. I have it just sitting on my shelf. I would be willing to trade it to have a scoop sitting on my shelf lol #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,273 Re: trade top loader for non top loader 20170710_125259.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules