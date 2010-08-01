Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650/750/800 parts #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,365 650/750/800 parts Kawi standard Factory Pipe manifold. In good shape, threads have been retapped to larger size. Comes with bolts. $200 shipped



650 Diverter Manifold. In good shape, tapped for dual cooling. Lord mount has been ground off for better clearance. $80 shipped



650 Flywheel, lightened by Newmiller. $110 shipped



650 5 wire stator, in good shape. $60 shipped



650 ignition in 750sx ebox with Dales Bad Attitude CDI. CDI monting ears have been ground a little to fix in the ebox. Everything works great. $200 shipped



Pics can be seen at: https://www.amazon.com/photos/share/...953bggR31hj2Ij -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

