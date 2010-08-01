Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Keihin Carb CDK 2 CD II #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2005 Age 35 Posts 5 Keihin Carb CDK 2 CD II So I rebuilt my CDK II (and the fuel pump side with the security screws) the last week, put the pop off pressure at 22 psi and the needles where I found them and ran it on the water yesterday. Ran great for 30 minutes, adjusted needle settings, plugs look great (testing via plug chop test) and thought it was all worked out until it would run great for a few minutes then die - if you leave it alone it will then run great again for 3 minutes.



Took the fuel pump side apart and it was soaked in fuel even on the dry side where the pulse connects. Looking at old posts online the consensus seems to be that you should never rebuild the factory fuel pump? I guess thats why they had security screws!



So my questions are that I cant really find answers for in this forum are

What do you do if your fuel pump inst working right?

Is there a place to buy a new one or should I just find a used one? New ones don't appear easy to find via google

