Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: SXR 1100 over revved now wont rev up #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location lloydminster Age 30 Posts 83 SXR 1100 over revved now wont rev up Hi guys just looking for a few more ideas of what could be my probablem. Any suggestions are greatly appreciated. I was riding my wifes race ski and on the back stretch during a race the ski, while pinned wide open all of a sudden made a bang and then revved up to bounce off the rev limiter then died. Once returning to shore I noticed that the surf armor power cable from start stop cylinoid to starter wore and grounded out on the bed plate near flywheel cover. This would explain the bang. The ski will fire up (sometimes needing a prime now) but sounds like its only running on two cylinders. I checked spark and it Is good in all cylinders. I also checked the reeds and they are perfect. the carbs still basically look brand new as they only have one season on. I'm curious if this could be the voltage regulator as when the cable grounded out maybe it disrupted something internally. Any suggestions would be great as this ski has been a great boat and her race is next weekend. Thank you.

I'd probably start with a compression test and evaluate from there

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

Sorry I should have mentioned. Yes I checked and its an even 125 in all three.



Then inspect the Flywheel to make sure it hasn't slipped or has a broken Woodruff key.



Follow up with electrical testing of all Components: Regulator/Rectifier, Coils, CDI and Stator coils.



