  1. Today, 10:17 AM #1
    truerider411
    truerider411 is online now
    PWCToday Regular truerider411's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    lloydminster
    Age
    30
    Posts
    83

    SXR 1100 over revved now wont rev up

    Hi guys just looking for a few more ideas of what could be my probablem. Any suggestions are greatly appreciated. I was riding my wifes race ski and on the back stretch during a race the ski, while pinned wide open all of a sudden made a bang and then revved up to bounce off the rev limiter then died. Once returning to shore I noticed that the surf armor power cable from start stop cylinoid to starter wore and grounded out on the bed plate near flywheel cover. This would explain the bang. The ski will fire up (sometimes needing a prime now) but sounds like its only running on two cylinders. I checked spark and it Is good in all cylinders. I also checked the reeds and they are perfect. the carbs still basically look brand new as they only have one season on. I'm curious if this could be the voltage regulator as when the cable grounded out maybe it disrupted something internally. Any suggestions would be great as this ski has been a great boat and her race is next weekend. Thank you.
    IMG_4844.JPG
  2. Today, 10:25 AM #2
    cman
    cman is offline
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,352

    Re: SXR 1100 over revved now wont rev up

    I'd probably start with a compression test and evaluate from there
  3. Today, 10:40 AM #3
    truerider411
    truerider411 is online now
    PWCToday Regular truerider411's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    lloydminster
    Age
    30
    Posts
    83

    Re: SXR 1100 over revved now wont rev up

    Sorry I should have mentioned. Yes I checked and its an even 125 in all three.
  4. Today, 11:25 AM #4
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    PWCToday Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    471

    Re: SXR 1100 over revved now wont rev up

    I would check, repair/replace as needed, clean and tighten all cables and grounds.

    Then inspect the Flywheel to make sure it hasn't slipped or has a broken Woodruff key.

    Follow up with electrical testing of all Components: Regulator/Rectifier, Coils, CDI and Stator coils.

    Let us know what you find. Interesting problem.
  5. Today, 11:26 AM #5
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    PWCToday Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    471

    Re: SXR 1100 over revved now wont rev up

    Also test the Battery for proper voltage and amperage.
  6. Today, 12:17 PM #6
    truerider411
    truerider411 is online now
    PWCToday Regular truerider411's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    lloydminster
    Age
    30
    Posts
    83

    Re: SXR 1100 over revved now wont rev up

    I never thought of checking the battery as it seems strong but I will look into that as well.
