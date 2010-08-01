Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Yamaha VX HO 2016--Deterioration from Sitting Possible? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2004 Location Florida Posts 400 New Yamaha VX HO 2016--Deterioration from Sitting Possible? I see nice discounts for PWCs that are 2016s; so I suppose they have sat around for 2 years now (vs a new 2017).



When a craft sits after manufacturing that long without use (no oil, etc) is there any deterioration issues (hoses, etc)?



I know some say PWCs should be turned on once a week, some say once a month, etc.



What about if they have never been cranked up, are new, but 2 years removed from manufacture--any issues? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules