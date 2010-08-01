I see nice discounts for PWCs that are 2016s; so I suppose they have sat around for 2 years now (vs a new 2017).

When a craft sits after manufacturing that long without use (no oil, etc) is there any deterioration issues (hoses, etc)?

I know some say PWCs should be turned on once a week, some say once a month, etc.

What about if they have never been cranked up, are new, but 2 years removed from manufacture--any issues?