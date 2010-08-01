|
|
-
New Yamaha VX HO 2016--Deterioration from Sitting Possible?
I see nice discounts for PWCs that are 2016s; so I suppose they have sat around for 2 years now (vs a new 2017).
When a craft sits after manufacturing that long without use (no oil, etc) is there any deterioration issues (hoses, etc)?
I know some say PWCs should be turned on once a week, some say once a month, etc.
What about if they have never been cranked up, are new, but 2 years removed from manufacture--any issues?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules