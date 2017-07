Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for 650sx performance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 1 Looking for 650sx performance I have a 1989 650 that I've had for years. Stator burned the other day so I'm looking to hook it up since I have it apart.



Its stock. I'm looking for everything. Would even consider buying a complete engine if you have something worth buying.



Parts I need:

stator 5 wire



Parts I'm looking for:

everything else but Id like to go SBN44 rather than duals. I'm not huge on maintenance so keeping 2 carbs properly tuned sounds like work.



