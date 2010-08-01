Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superjet starts andi idles then dies when any throttle added #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2004 Location Michigan Posts 49 Superjet starts andi idles then dies when any throttle added I've got a '99 Superjet with a JetManiac motor, Enhancer and rebuit carbs by JSS about 3 years ago. Started out running great on Saturday and after about 20 minutes just died, no bogging nothing just dead. Started right back up and was good for a minute or 2 then bogged out this time and died. Could start right up and idle but as soon as ANY throttle applied would just die. Fires right back and I was able to idle back to shore. Changed the plugs and went back out and ran good again for a few minutes and then the same thing. Pulled the plugs and they looked pretty dry, I changed the fuel filter and took it back out and it ran fine for about a minute or 2 again and then died. Would barely start and idle this time, just held down the start button and was able to get back to shore. Not sure whats going on, ran OK all last weekend and now this started. Nothing has changed or been adjusted, even tried different gas. Any ideas on what to look at??



Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules