First time with a four stroke. I purchased a 2010 Kawasaki Ultra 260x (JT1500EAF) for 2k. I asked the guy whatvwas wrong with it... He said it ran slow at the end of the season last year. He thinks there may be water in it. but the oil was good ( not milky).

He asked if I wanted to give it a run...I promptly declined.

brought back to my house..and asked my local dealer to fix it. they sat on it for three months! so here I am doing it myself. I'm used to two strokes.. this is my first time with a four stoke.

so here's my catalog as a go along.



Advice welcome!



to start with, I had already purchase aesthetic parts, Cowling, Side rails, seats and such.. so I was already another 2k into outside parts (not including motor yet).



First off , the motor was really hard to turn. So I couldn't wait to pull the motor and see what was wrong with it.

Turns out the main bearing went bad (balls were gone) when opening the case I found the #2 and 3 were journal sleeves seized and lots of shards. and the crank washers also slipped. oil holes covered over.

so I've ordered a complete bottom end. all oem.. $1000 Crank! Whew!



ran into a few little issues along the way. some stripped threads and such.. snapped a cheap tap into one hole. I got it out. but now i'm reluctant to tap it again.. but I have to. not an important hole. but i should do it right.















































head and sleeves look great!

but I might hone the jugs.

but I might hone the jugs.







This jug bolt was a joke....





#3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,214 Re: 2010 Kawasakin Ultra 260x (1500) Rebuild So I ordered another 2K in motor parts... I've cleaned everything up. and I'm waiting for them to come in the next few days. Kawi is pretty fast with oem parts.

meanwhile i'm just upgrading the aesthetic stuff on the outside of the ski. cowling, rail corners and nose, sponsons and seat.. pics soon.

out with the old, in with the new...

















