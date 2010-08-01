|
|
-
Top Dog
-
Top Dog
-
Top Dog
Re: 2010 Kawasakin Ultra 260x (1500) Rebuild
So I ordered another 2K in motor parts... I've cleaned everything up. and I'm waiting for them to come in the next few days. Kawi is pretty fast with oem parts.
meanwhile i'm just upgrading the aesthetic stuff on the outside of the ski. cowling, rail corners and nose, sponsons and seat.. pics soon.
I also have new decals. but i'm debating on how to buff and shine up the hull before putting them on. don't know the best product to use yet.
Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 07:43 AM.
-
Top Dog
-
Top Dog
Re: 2010 Kawasakin Ultra 260x (1500) Rebuild
Ugh! Best way to remove old mats?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules