Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 98 sxi pro got me ripping my hair out. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Michigan Age 32 Posts 23 98 sxi pro got me ripping my hair out. sxi pro, ride plate, intake grate, factory wet pipe, rebuilt carbs with proper jets and 18-20 psi pop-off, ski runs good at idle and 0-20%, as soon as i open the throttle she struggles until it starts to plane out on top of the water, get a little bump out of the water and its like a turbo spooled up and shes ripping...i don't know what impellers in there but when i bought the ski its looked fresh, no chips or wear...can someone help me or buy this thing off me.....FACK! #2 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,800 Re: 98 sxi pro got me ripping my hair out. Pop off sounds a little low. Maybe its loading up with fuel and has to clear out. What do your spark plugs look like? 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules