Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Former boat owners ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location East Tn. Age 57 Posts 13 Former boat owners ? I was wondering if there are any former boat owners out there who had both a boat and PWC at the same time and ended up selling their boat and keeping their PWC, and what prompted them to get out of the boating.



I am finding that my boat sees less and less use and that I enjoy riding my PWC better than driving my boat and I was just wondering if others have ever encountered the same situation.





Thanks in advance for any comments. 2007 Yamaha FX High Output

2003 Yamaha GP800R

2014 Stingray 180RX (Wifes Boat) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) SBT Tech 3 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules