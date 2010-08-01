|
|
-
Kawisaki 650SX pipe identification help
Need help identifying this pipe I know the expansion chamber and manifold are stock but the stinger is about 2 inches longer than a stock 650 one... I believe it is a kerker extended pipe can anyone validate this for me?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Kawisaki 650SX pipe identification help
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules