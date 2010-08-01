Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawisaki 650SX pipe identification help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Riverside Age 25 Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 Kawisaki 650SX pipe identification help Need help identifying this pipe I know the expansion chamber and manifold are stock but the stinger is about 2 inches longer than a stock 650 one... I believe it is a kerker extended pipe can anyone validate this for me? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,277 Blog Entries 6 Re: Kawisaki 650SX pipe identification help Kerker Cone. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





