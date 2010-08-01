pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:37 AM #1
    Mx410
    Mx410 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Riverside
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1
    Blog Entries
    1

    Kawisaki 650SX pipe identification help

    Need help identifying this pipe I know the expansion chamber and manifold are stock but the stinger is about 2 inches longer than a stock 650 one... I believe it is a kerker extended pipe can anyone validate this for me?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:42 AM #2
    wmazz
    wmazz is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    2,277
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: Kawisaki 650SX pipe identification help

    Kerker Cone.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 