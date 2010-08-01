|
New to Seadoo, not new to PWC's
Thought I would go ahead and introduce myself. I just bought a couple new to me ski's here in AZ. I have owned Polaris ski's in the past. Here is what I got.
1992 Seadoo Spi appears to be stock
1994 Seadoo SP has an aftermarket purple pipe West Coast?
Both need new Batteries and new keys
92 needs the seat re-covered
92 needs a new starter solenoid judging by the jumper wire rig the previous owner had setup.
trailer has some work needed done on the skids(one is snapped all 4 are rotted and worn.)
Other than that I plan to drain the fuel and oil as they have been sitting for some time and take them for a spin. Anything else I should know about these years/models specifically?
