Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New to Seadoo, not new to PWC's #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Mesa, AZ Age 27 Posts 2 New to Seadoo, not new to PWC's Thought I would go ahead and introduce myself. I just bought a couple new to me ski's here in AZ. I have owned Polaris ski's in the past. Here is what I got.

1992 Seadoo Spi appears to be stock

1994 Seadoo SP has an aftermarket purple pipe West Coast?



Both need new Batteries and new keys

92 needs the seat re-covered

92 needs a new starter solenoid judging by the jumper wire rig the previous owner had setup.

trailer has some work needed done on the skids(one is snapped all 4 are rotted and worn.)

Other than that I plan to drain the fuel and oil as they have been sitting for some time and take them for a spin. Anything else I should know about these years/models specifically?

