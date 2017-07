Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Gas dripping in carb #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2005 Location NY Age 34 Posts 331 Gas dripping in carb I have a 93 750 twin carb. Want to pull the motor for my x2 but wanted to make sure it ran good before I do. It starts and runs but the carb on the pto side you can see gas pooling on the round part inside the carb and dripping. I swapped the jet plate made no difference any idea what to check next. Tried to search the forum but not much luck but not sure if I was using the right terms. Thank you



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G890A using Tapatalk 1993 X2 Bone stock unmolested with float kit



1991 X2 with a ported and polished 650 Full Westcoast pipe, Westcoast waterbox, PJS head, R&D top loader, stainless impeller, Westcoast Ride plate, Westcoast fuel tank with Westcoast fuel pick up, UMI steering, and a flow control.



1989 JS 550 just the way i bought it



1989 Wetbike Tomcat with a speed plug and superscoop. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Cornelius, NC Age 30 Posts 272 Re: Gas dripping in carb Typically when they drip excessively especially when you shut them off it is pop off too low since it's not both carbs it's more likely a needle sticking open. (I think) get some more opinions but that where is start.



