Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 Kawasaki 750SS XI PART OUT>>> #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 170 93 Kawasaki 750SS XI PART OUT>>> Had hole through the lower case. Upper case is good. Cylinder is scored, but can be bored I think.

Rest of the ski is good for the most part.

Just let me know what you need. Located in South GA. Just reply to thread with questions.



20170625_185851.jpg20170625_185900.jpg20170625_185923.jpg Anyone in South GA, lets ride.



The Fleet:

1993 650 X2

1990 JS550

1986 JS550

1989 JS300 (for sale)

1989 JS300SX (for sale) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules