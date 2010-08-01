pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:45 PM #1
    Robster186
    2003 kawasaki 12f out of the blue wont start.please help

    2003 kawasaki 12f wont start. Ran it 2 weeks ago for about 30 minutes out on the lake.ran strong.shut if off and restatered no problem. Went to go ride it A few days ago and will only turn over strong but wont fire. Battery great.cranks great. Oil level correct. Has spark.plugs clean.has fuel at rail.took line off and bumped over and fuel gushed.main 20amp fuse is good.tank full and can hear fuel pump engage. Cant see lcd screen but occassionsly warning light will flash whiile cranking...then will stop.lasr summer had full dipstick and all seals and o rings repleaced from top of iil dipstivk to the bottom Any suggestions much appreciated
  2. Today, 09:55 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 2003 kawasaki 12f out of the blue wont start.please help

    Put a NEW set of plugs in. NGK CR9EK
