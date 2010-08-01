Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: JS550 "running away" #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 10 JS550 "running away" Welp, got the ski out for maybe the 3rd time this year and let a buddy drive it around the lake for a bit. Long story short he fell off (I didnt install my killswitch lanyard installed yet) and as he fell off it decided it wanted to run away and torpedo the shore.



The thing is, when I finally caught up to the ski and went to go turn it off, it shut off as soon as I clicked the kill switch.

I always was told when 2 strokes run away from a leaking gasket, they will not shut off when you remove the spark due to the engine getting so hot and self igniting as soon as fuel is added (Like a diesel in a sense).



So if in theory, I do not have a leaking engine (because my engine shut off as soon as I clicked the killswitch), what else would cause a ski to run away?

I still plan on doing a leak down test before bringing it back out on the water just in case, but I was just trying to get some more opinions on what could have caused this issue.



Also I forgot to mention the throttle cable did not stick. '85 JS550 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 10 Re: JS550 "running away" Also here is a pic of my impeller after it sucked in some rocks.



Other than needing a new impeller, how should I go about cleaning out the pump? I see a little bit of sand residue in the pumps bearing grease. The ski was only running on land for about 3 seconds (probably 3 seconds too long) before I could shut it off. This is when it sucks in some rocks and sand. The engines cooling pipes were clean though. '85 JS550 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,163 Re: JS550 "running away" Do you have any idea when your crank seals were changed (or if they ever were?)



My money is on a runaway (lean) condition from a seal leak. Do you have any black goo running out of the bottom of the rear seal? Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 10 Re: JS550 "running away" Originally Posted by BLRider Originally Posted by Do you have any idea when your crank seals were changed (or if they ever were?)



My money is on a runaway (lean) condition from a seal leak. Do you have any black goo running out of the bottom of the rear seal?

