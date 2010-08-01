Welp, got the ski out for maybe the 3rd time this year and let a buddy drive it around the lake for a bit. Long story short he fell off (I didnt install my killswitch lanyard installed yet) and as he fell off it decided it wanted to run away and torpedo the shore.
The thing is, when I finally caught up to the ski and went to go turn it off, it shut off as soon as I clicked the kill switch.
I always was told when 2 strokes run away from a leaking gasket, they will not shut off when you remove the spark due to the engine getting so hot and self igniting as soon as fuel is added (Like a diesel in a sense).
So if in theory, I do not have a leaking engine (because my engine shut off as soon as I clicked the killswitch), what else would cause a ski to run away?
I still plan on doing a leak down test before bringing it back out on the water just in case, but I was just trying to get some more opinions on what could have caused this issue.
Also I forgot to mention the throttle cable did not stick.