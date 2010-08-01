pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:01 PM #1
    b00st
    JS550 "running away"

    Welp, got the ski out for maybe the 3rd time this year and let a buddy drive it around the lake for a bit. Long story short he fell off (I didnt install my killswitch lanyard installed yet) and as he fell off it decided it wanted to run away and torpedo the shore.

    The thing is, when I finally caught up to the ski and went to go turn it off, it shut off as soon as I clicked the kill switch.
    I always was told when 2 strokes run away from a leaking gasket, they will not shut off when you remove the spark due to the engine getting so hot and self igniting as soon as fuel is added (Like a diesel in a sense).

    So if in theory, I do not have a leaking engine (because my engine shut off as soon as I clicked the killswitch), what else would cause a ski to run away?
    I still plan on doing a leak down test before bringing it back out on the water just in case, but I was just trying to get some more opinions on what could have caused this issue.

    Also I forgot to mention the throttle cable did not stick.
    '85 JS550
  2. Today, 09:10 PM #2
    b00st
    Re: JS550 "running away"

    Also here is a pic of my impeller after it sucked in some rocks.

    Other than needing a new impeller, how should I go about cleaning out the pump? I see a little bit of sand residue in the pumps bearing grease. The ski was only running on land for about 3 seconds (probably 3 seconds too long) before I could shut it off. This is when it sucks in some rocks and sand. The engines cooling pipes were clean though.
    '85 JS550
  3. Today, 09:11 PM #3
    BLRider
    Re: JS550 "running away"

    Do you have any idea when your crank seals were changed (or if they ever were?)

    My money is on a runaway (lean) condition from a seal leak. Do you have any black goo running out of the bottom of the rear seal?
  4. Today, 09:19 PM #4
    b00st
    Re: JS550 "running away"

    Quote Originally Posted by BLRider View Post
    Do you have any idea when your crank seals were changed (or if they ever were?)

    My money is on a runaway (lean) condition from a seal leak. Do you have any black goo running out of the bottom of the rear seal?
    No residue at all. I have no idea when they were last changed last.
    I am guessing I am going to need new crank seals. If time permits, I will be doing a leak down test on it tomorrow to double check.
    '85 JS550
