93 750ss impeller help
So I attempted to replaced the bearings in my pump replaced. One of my family members was helping me and it seems something wasn't put back together right.
took the ski out and heard rattling on the bottom end coming from the pump area. It would smooth out sometimes, eventually the impeller or something in the pump felt like it was locking up.
Took the ski out of the water and I can see one side of the impeller looks flush with the pump housing, the other side has a small gap.
I'm looking at SBT and they want $366 for the pump housing plus another $100 for the impeller. Ouch!
can I just replace the bearings and a new impeller or do I really need a new housing? Also, can I replace the wear ring on these skis? I've gotten mixed reviews
1993 Kawasaki 750ss xi
1994 750ss--- project ski
