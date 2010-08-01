Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 03 Turbo question need help #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 182 03 Turbo question need help Road about 10 minutes on my 03 F12X and it seemed pretty good, not quite as fast as it should have been, about 55MPH and maybe 5500 rpms or so. Then it went into slow mode. Got to the house fired it up and flushed it and noticed turbo spins but not fast like it was before, you could hear it spool down after shutting off the ski but not now. I spun it with my finger it's free and smooth but wonder what has changed, I also took a video of it running and it's spinning? Need some expert advice.



