98 seadoo gsx limited intermittent starting issue tried everything

So i have replaced/tested everything I can possibly think of on this thing... I put key on dess post with no beeps. Beeper hasn't worked in years. Sometimes it starts and doesn't have issue for hours. Never has turned off in it's own. When it will not start, I have tested wiring going to solenoid, and no voltage. Jumping out solenoid obviously makes engine turn over. I have tested dess post at the mpem, replaced post, replaced mpem, verified continuity on every fuse on the ski, verified power and grnds at mpem, verified connection to solenoid signal wire. I am lost at this point. I have regrounded everything on the entire ski. I live in Richmond, va and there isn't even a shop around here competent enough to program a key

Re: 98 seadoo gsx limited intermittent starting issue tried everything

Start/stop switch tested correct everytime, even in no start condition. Gauges come on as soon as key is out on post, as well. Every single time I hit start/stop button I hear rave solenoid cycle. Thought it was starter solenoid at first but I verified no voltage on signal side when depressing start button. Also verified ground to solenoid signal, coil, mpem

Re: 98 seadoo gsx limited intermittent starting issue tried everything

Honestly I'm thinking of just wiring it for Microsquirt ignition side only or electromotive xdi unit and running 787 rectifier back to battery. This ski just seems unfixable with mpem

