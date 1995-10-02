Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Lacks pwr #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location US Age 28 Posts 13 Lacks pwr I have 2 ZXI's both are 2001 o pulled at stick out of the Intake last week took them both out that one runs like a champ good response she scoots, but the other one runs fine just doesn't have the response and get up the other one dose feels sluggish I put a starter solenoid init last yr because it wouldn't start after getting hot or I would have to hit the electrical box then it would start up. It looks like it's had water intrusion I'm wondering what this guy is and wanting to know if I go threw and clean up all the corrosion I find with a file and contact cleaner or should I replace the whole box. Any help is much appreciated I'm new to jet skis and don't know much about them thank you



The first thing is to disconnect and clean all contacts (you'll have to do it regardless unless you replace ALL electrical). Repair/replace any bad pins. Then check for spark on all cylinders. Don't ignore the over temp water sensor -- you may want to test it per the manual. Then give it a test ride and see if it has normal power.



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



Both skis have the same issue where no lights come on when ignition switch is turned to the on position. On one the RPM, MPH and fuel gauge work and the one that lacks pwr only the RPM and fuel gauge work. The low oil or over temp lights haven't worked for over a year now. Which I have to figure out why they don't is there a manual I can order on line with diagnostic and wiring diagrams I can order also the trim switch don't work on either one .



