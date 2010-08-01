|
Sbn 44 DFW TX area
Sorry if wrong place, buy needed maximum views. Need someone in the local area with sbn jets springs and needles that can sell or let bprrow during a tune @ lake grapevine. Also anyone thay can meet in a cpl hrs that has the needed carb parts and exp tuning would be paid for their time/assistance, and any parts used...
Hit me with txt if avail please .
817.714.1478
thanks.
-
I dream skis
Re: Sbn 44 DFW TX area
Chasing any air leaks ? If so fix before SBN install
