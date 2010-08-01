pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:34 PM #1
    vocalDyslexic
    vocalDyslexic is offline
    PWCToday Regular vocalDyslexic's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Age
    37
    Posts
    54

    Sbn 44 DFW TX area

    Sorry if wrong place, buy needed maximum views. Need someone in the local area with sbn jets springs and needles that can sell or let bprrow during a tune @ lake grapevine. Also anyone thay can meet in a cpl hrs that has the needed carb parts and exp tuning would be paid for their time/assistance, and any parts used...
    Hit me with txt if avail please .
    817.714.1478
    thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:04 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    I dream skis Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    575

    Re: Sbn 44 DFW TX area

    Chasing any air leaks ? If so fix before SBN install
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 