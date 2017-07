Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Dreaded code 25 on 2005 F12X with135 hours #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2006 Location NE Georgia/WNC Age 44 Posts 3 Dreaded code 25 on 2005 F12X with135 hours Hi,



As my title says, I have "the code". I've read everything I can find here, but still not clear. Do I chance it and replace the knock sensor or go straight to a new ECM?



Lastly, where is the best place to purchase either or both?



Anyway to borrow an ECM to determine if that's the issue?



thanks 2005 Honda F-12X

Lake Chatuge

Hiawasse Ga/Hayesville NC #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Richmond, Virginia Age 47 Posts 112 Re: Dreaded code 25 on 2005 F12X with135 hours Reach out to Jetski International for advice and parts. Do a search in this forum. If are willing to drive to Richmond with the ski, you can try my ECU and/or knock sensor.

Chris 2017 Yamaha GP 1800 (Riva stage one re-flash and intake, Candoo Pro GPS)

2007 Honda F-12X GPScape w/ MACSBoost Plug-in Module and Intercooler

