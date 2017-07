Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS440/550 Swap NEED HELP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location New Hampshire Posts 25 JS440/550 Swap NEED HELP Hey guys. Have a js440 hull with a 550 I just rebuilt top to bottom.



im having a hell of a time trying to tune this 38bn (recently rebuilt) and am only getting acceleration up to 35% throttle. I've tried tuning the high speed screw about every configuration possible with no success. Any and all feedback is appreciated. Thank you,



-Soaked In Oil #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2013 Location St. Pete, FL Age 46 Posts 417 Re: JS440/550 Swap NEED HELP Originally Posted by Soakedinoil Originally Posted by Hey guys. Have a js440 hull with a 550 I just rebuilt top to bottom.



im having a hell of a time trying to tune this 38bn (recently rebuilt) and am only getting acceleration up to 35% throttle. I've tried tuning the high speed screw about every configuration possible with no success. Any and all feedback is appreciated. Thank you,



-Soaked In Oil



Did you do a leakdown test on your new rebuild? Last edited by flgliderpilot; Today at 03:01 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules