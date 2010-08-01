Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 99 XP Limited MPEM Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Missouri Posts 7 99 XP Limited MPEM Question Hi everyone . After disconnecting the battery cable for quite some time and then hooking the battery back up I connected the lanyard into the switch and it gives 2 short beeps what is supposed to be normal I think .

Here is my question about the MPEM . In the Basic DESS self-diagnostic mode I hear no beeps at all .

In the Advanced DESS self-diagnostic mode pressing on the start/stop button 5 times doesn't give me any beeps either after re-connecting the lanyard .

For everyone who has or ever have had a 99 XP Limited , is the beeper supposed to give 2 short beeps every time you plug in the lanyard ?

