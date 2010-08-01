pxctoday

  Today, 12:38 PM #1
    jetRick
    jetRick is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    7

    99 XP Limited MPEM Question

    Hi everyone . After disconnecting the battery cable for quite some time and then hooking the battery back up I connected the lanyard into the switch and it gives 2 short beeps what is supposed to be normal I think .
    Here is my question about the MPEM . In the Basic DESS self-diagnostic mode I hear no beeps at all .
    In the Advanced DESS self-diagnostic mode pressing on the start/stop button 5 times doesn't give me any beeps either after re-connecting the lanyard .
    Is the MPEM supposed to beep every time the lanyard is hooked back up to the switch no matter how many times you unhook and hook back up the lanyard ??? Please help . Thanks
  Today, 12:54 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,564

    Re: 99 XP Limited MPEM Question

    That diagnostic stuff doesnt work & sounds like you need a new beeper.
  Today, 01:42 PM #3
    jetRick
    jetRick is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    7

    Re: 99 XP Limited MPEM Question

    For everyone who has or ever have had a 99 XP Limited , is the beeper supposed to give 2 short beeps every time you plug in the lanyard ?
