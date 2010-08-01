|
99 XP Limited MPEM Question
Hi everyone . After disconnecting the battery cable for quite some time and then hooking the battery back up I connected the lanyard into the switch and it gives 2 short beeps what is supposed to be normal I think .
Here is my question about the MPEM . In the Basic DESS self-diagnostic mode I hear no beeps at all .
In the Advanced DESS self-diagnostic mode pressing on the start/stop button 5 times doesn't give me any beeps either after re-connecting the lanyard .
Is the MPEM supposed to beep every time the lanyard is hooked back up to the switch no matter how many times you unhook and hook back up the lanyard ??? Please help . Thanks
Re: 99 XP Limited MPEM Question
That diagnostic stuff doesnt work & sounds like you need a new beeper.
Re: 99 XP Limited MPEM Question
For everyone who has or ever have had a 99 XP Limited , is the beeper supposed to give 2 short beeps every time you plug in the lanyard ?
