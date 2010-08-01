All New Custom Rebuild for sale, Blow out Price $ 8995.00
2008 Hull & Hood Custom Painted Correctly, Both theTop and Bottom Decks were Stripped / Skat-Trak Stainless Pump Shoe installed / Primed & Trued there will not be any Issues with paint suddenly chipping off like the Factory Paint from Yamaha
+4mm Crankworxs Stroker / Fresh 1st Over Bore with Pro-X Pistons / Ported Eng & Case Work / Delta II V-Force Reeds / Billet DASA Intake Mani with Speed Plate / Billet Couplers / Factory B Pipe / 48mm NOVI XR F-Booster (Brand New Set) / Tornado Filters w-pre filters / 190 PSI ADA Billet Girdled Head / ADA Sealed Fatty Seering System / Blowsion Fatty Extended Bars / Blowsion H.D Yam Steering Cable / Blowsion Billet Fuel Pick up system / House of Colors Custom Painted / Pro Watercraft Sponsons & Ride Plate / Skat Stainless Intake Grate / Skat Race Cut Mag Prop / MSD Ignition and Pro Coils / Prowatercraft Tray Extention with Jettrim Mat Kit..
Its a Monster Setup and runs Like a raped ape.
Arizona Titled 2008
Shipping Available
SALE PRICED $ 8995.00
Call Steve Action Power Sports
480-632-5565