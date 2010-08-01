So I was out yesterday off Pt. Fermin (San Pedro) and suddenly found myself surrounded by kelp. Even at low speed, I sucked some up very quickly. When I tried to get out, all I got was revs, no motion followed by a red light and alarm. I shut her down immediately. Like some miracle, the snorkeler I noticed a minute earlier came over and offered to clear my grate. Wow- the kindness of strangers! We were on our way again within seconds.
Only later did I notice the red navigational bouy. I could only assume that it was there to remind boats to navigate OUTSIDE of the area rather than inside like a dumbass. Besides studying my charts better, and simply riding around it, what do I do to avoid this in the future? I'm thinking that a dive mask and knife might be cheap insurance, but once in that water, I expect that I could clear most of it by feel...
Thanks in advance!