Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What to do about KELP! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location South Bay Los Angeles Posts 33 What to do about KELP! So I was out yesterday off Pt. Fermin (San Pedro) and suddenly found myself surrounded by kelp. Even at low speed, I sucked some up very quickly. When I tried to get out, all I got was revs, no motion followed by a red light and alarm. I shut her down immediately. Like some miracle, the snorkeler I noticed a minute earlier came over and offered to clear my grate. Wow- the kindness of strangers! We were on our way again within seconds.



Only later did I notice the red navigational bouy. I could only assume that it was there to remind boats to navigate OUTSIDE of the area rather than inside like a dumbass. Besides studying my charts better, and simply riding around it, what do I do to avoid this in the future? I'm thinking that a dive mask and knife might be cheap insurance, but once in that water, I expect that I could clear most of it by feel...



Thanks in advance! 2006 Yamaha Waverunner FXHO Black & Gold.

Cabrillo Beach, San Pedro (Los Angeles) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules