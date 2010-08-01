Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New boat owner needs help identifying my boat #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Mossouri Posts 2 New boat owner needs help identifying my boat Hello folks,

i just bought this boat and would like to see if anyone could identify the hull and pump. I bought it yesterday and was told it would run, but needed a tune up. I worked the price in my favor and towed it home.

Mind you this was a pretty young guy, and I had a feeling the boat scared him or he broke something. So first thing when I got home was off with the grate. Only one fin was not packed with rock. I took off the inspection cover and pulled out the others. Pulled the plugs and rotated the motor a few times. Felt good about it and hooked up hoses. She popped right off.

I have never seen a reverse scoop like this on the pump, the boat is 16 foot with sbc 350. What do you guys see? Thanks Luke Attached Images IMG_0467.JPG (2.52 MB, 3 views)

IMG_0467.JPG (2.52 MB, 3 views) IMG_0471.JPG (2.89 MB, 4 views)

IMG_0471.JPG (2.89 MB, 4 views) IMG_0470.JPG (3.45 MB, 3 views)

IMG_0470.JPG (3.45 MB, 3 views) IMG_0473.JPG (2.43 MB, 3 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Mossouri Posts 2 Re: New boat owner needs help identifying my boat Sorry. I just realized I was on the wrong forum. I did also just buy an old Yamaha.

