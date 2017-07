Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blowing out the Last Trinity 1100 #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2004 Location Chandler, Arizona Age 52 Posts 1,657 Blowing out the Last Trinity 1100 BRAND NEW TRINITY VECTOR 1100 V-Drive Hull

ARIZONA TITLED

Trinity Carbon Fiber V-Drive Ride Plate

Kawasaki 1100 triple Engine Package with Modified Dryed OE Pipe Welded stinger Fittings Welded dual 1/2" water In lines

New Crankworx Crankshaft Welded & Pinned OEM / Fresh Wossner Piston Kits / SXR 800 reed stuffers / Stock Carb Rack non CV Type

Rahs Racing H.D. THRU HULL Bearing Support System

ADA Billet Head Kit 170 PSI runs on Pump Gas

Factory Kawasaki Electronics in Modified OE Judge Mounting Tank System with Billet Fittings

Judge Motorsports E-Box Tank Mounting Bracket

ADA Billet triple Fuel Tank Pickup system

Hot Products Tornado Flame Arrestors

Judge Motorsports Rear Exhaust System

Skat-Trak C75 Magnum 142 Set Back Pump with Race Cut C-75 Mag Swirl 15-21

Custom Made Skat-Trak Stainless Steel Extended Drive Shaft for Set Back (NOT LONG NOSE PROP)

Skat-Trak Drop Nozzle System

Skat-Trak Stainless Deep Intake Grate

Judge Motorsports E-Box Bracket System

RRP Handle Pole all black

Jet Trim Carbon Fiber Chin Pad

ADA Racing Fatty Sealed Bearing Steering with Extended Fat Bars

UMI Control Levers

ODI Loc-On Grips

Pro Watercraft Race Moldings

Billet Komander Rear Sponsons

Jettrim Mats with rear Corner Wedges

H.D Blowsion Steering Cable & Trim Cables







SALE PRICED

11995.00

Contact Steve at Action Power Sports in Chandler

480-632-5565 Attached Images Trinnity1right.jpg (406.8 KB, 9 views)

Trinnity1right.jpg (406.8 KB, 9 views) Left1Trinity.jpg (469.8 KB, 8 views)

Left1Trinity.jpg (469.8 KB, 8 views) Eng1Trinity.jpg (746.5 KB, 8 views)

Eng1Trinity.jpg (746.5 KB, 8 views) Pump1Trinity.jpg (175.2 KB, 8 views)

Pump1Trinity.jpg (175.2 KB, 8 views) Bottom1Trinity.jpg (289.1 KB, 8 views)

Bottom1Trinity.jpg (289.1 KB, 8 views) Tray1Trinity.jpg (159.6 KB, 5 views)

Tray1Trinity.jpg (159.6 KB, 5 views) Trinnity1Nose.jpg (142.1 KB, 7 views)

http://stores.ebay.com/APS-JETSKI-and-ATV-Parts



Action Power Sports Inc.

Extreme Motorsports Center

CHANDLER, ARIZONA.

