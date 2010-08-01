750BP Motor:
1/2 season on top end, crank seals
Good used OEM crank
Comes with:
BP bottom end
#29 (SXi Pro Cylinder)
Flywheel
Bendix
Starter
*NO HEAD OR ELECTRONICS
$400 shipped
ADA Girdled Head:
Comes with all hardware/girdle kit etc...
22cc domes
1 season on head. Perfect condition.
$250 shipped
750/800 Intake Manifold:
2 PC SXR manifold
Rhass Speed Plate with O-Rings *for 48mm carbs
All speedplate hardware/O-rings included
$150 shipped
Prices shipped cont. US + PayPal fees or gift
