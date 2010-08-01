Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: PROJECT SXR / 900ace (thread redo) #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,743 PROJECT SXR / 900ace (thread redo) First off, Photobucket sucks!!

I have to redo this whole thread cuz of them. So I will short recap of the old thread.

A little cut and pasting and back on track....







Starting a new project. The title kind of says it...A Spark motor in an SXR.

I recently rode the new SXR 1500. I got to admit, it was pretty awesome! Super fast!, Super acceleration!, Super big!

Riding the big 1500, has me craving a regular sized SXR, that's "all" lake legal. (Tahoe is 20 minutes from me)

Besides, that 1500 scared me a little bit...lol.



So, a 110 torquey hp in a light weight SXR hull, should be just fine? If not, there is always those turbo kits.



First off, I got lucky, and a doner ski popped up right when I started pondering this build. I took it as a sign, and bought it right away.

Sold off most off the parts I don't need and made back all but a few dollars. so, basically a free motor and electronics!!







As pretty as this ski is...there is a hole in the other side, big enough for me to crawl into!







Motor, ready to go. Super low hours, Super clean, Pretty damn heavy.











By my calculations, using a light weight hull (fiberglass, not CF) and not having the expansion chamber....should get me close to 1100 SXR weight, or maybe even less??

There is also quite a few other items I wont need, to save poundage. Fingers crossed. I chose a fiberglass version for durability in the long run



Anyways, I'd appreciate opinions on pump size, impeller pitches etc....and anything else you guys can throw my way.

I'll try and post a whole lot of pics (like always)

This should be fun!





Pics from a few weeks ago....



Fresh out of the mold. Hasn't even been cleaned up yet.











What's nice is, this hull will be sent to me un-bonded. That will definitely make life easy for the first part of the build! (Motor, driveline, pump part)

Also nice knowing I can do whatever I want with exhaust, waterlines and cable tubes...ahhh, some of the build stress already going away









This is a standard SXR hull bottom with a slight cut-back on the rear (where the exhaust and drain plug are). I'm hoping that makes it a little more playful in the waves. The top is SXR from the handlepole mount back. The nose is a little different...doesn't need a nose cowl/cover. (kinda superjet-ish, without the gascap). Hood shell/liner seems to be SXR.

Way back when I was hunting for a used SXR hull, a guy from this sight pm'd me saying he could make me a hull. We got to talking, he sent me some pictures of stuff he had done, We talked about what I wanted, colors, fiberglass or carbon fiber, price, etc. I took a chance, sent half of the money (PayPal business to protect myself...) The other half on finish. He did an awesome job! Mind you, it is an unbonded, "in the rough" hull. It will need a good wax job. No wet sanding needed. Great deal for the price!!

Not sure who made the molds, or what brand they are?



He and some of his friends are watching this thread. So if you are interested in a hull, either mention it here or pm me and I'll pass it on to him.



















I called at the last minute, while he was building the hull, and had him change the hood from fiberglass to carbon fiber. I'm glad I did...the hood weighs nothing! It should all help out with the top-heavy Spark motor.



Carbon fiber hood liner...







fire wall...

















I made a flat platform for the motor so I could measure from the bottom of the motor mounts to the bottom of the motor.









That way I could make these templates. A "male" and a "female" template... One set for the front of the motor and one set for the back.







The top edge of the male templates are dead even with the bottom of the motor mounts. This way I can gage the clearance of the motor bottom to hull, when I set the height of the motor mount inserts. Make sense? Lol

I had to order a bunch more aluminum stock for mount plates and future brackets.. Also talking with Shane at Blowsion....I will be purchasing everything from them...short of fabricated parts. I already gave him a big list of stuff! I like those guys...











Well, that's about as far as I got with this build...before Photobucket screwed the whole world.

Minus everyone's comments, of coarse.



So, continuing on.....



Update



Got aluminum stock for motor mount plates and other mount plates.

Got 2 part epoxy glue to set plates.

Got a huge $4000.00 box of goodies coming from Blowsion...yeah, I know.



If anyone is curious, I'm in this project so far around $5200. That doesn't mean the hull was $1200...It means I made a $hitload back on parting out the Spark pieces!!

If the last of the Spark parts sell...I might get another $500 to put towards the project??



My project budget was $8000, I'm at $5200. The last of the big ticket items are impeller and driveshaft. The rest is fabrication and small things. I know the small things can add up real quick, though!

I'm hoping the last $2800 will cover it



Hood opening marked in hull...







All this vvvv has to fit in there







extra unwanted pic vvv...lol



