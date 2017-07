Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo HX with extras #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Upstate NY Age 36 Posts 35 Seadoo HX with extras Seadoo HX with paperwork:

*New Hydroturf seatcover

*New Hydroturf on the ski

*Solas prop(Not sure on pitch)

*Aftermarket rideplate

*Aftermarket Intake grate

*Spark arrestors

*Aftermarket handlebars

*UMI Finger throttle

*Sponsons

*Bilge Pump with toggle switch

*Also have 2 extra hulls(neither have paperwork)

*A bunch of extra parts

*Also have a 1998 ZXI 1100 motor(locked up) and ebox.



Located in Upstate NY..MAKE OFFER CASH OR TRADE Attached Images IMG_3299.JPG (994.6 KB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules