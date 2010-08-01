Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Reverse buclet repair kit #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 180 Reverse buclet repair kit I ordered a reverse bucket kit from Brian. I installed it and no change. Maybe I'm missing something but I pushed out the old plastic bushings and drove out the metal insert and the new ones were TIGHT. my guess is the bolt might not be the right one, seems like it should have less threads and more shoulder so you can tighten it all the way but maybe I don't understand the purpose of the plastic end and the metal other than keeping it from wearing out but if the bolt tightens on the bucket it will never move easily?



