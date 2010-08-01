Getting my jetski out of storage and I mistakenly connected the battery wrong. As soon as nothing would turn on I looked again and realized I'd reversed it. So I disconnected and reconnected it. When I put it into the jetski it was fully charged but checking it after fixing my mistake, it had dropped a full volt and I had to charge it up again to get things working. This was a brand new battery I purchased in October last year. Did I ruin it by doing that?
More importantly did I do anything to the charging system? How can I check that to determine?
Jeff