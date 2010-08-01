pxctoday

  Today, 06:01 PM #1
    tipsy
    tipsy
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    Morton, IL (outside of Peoria)
    Posts
    33

    hooked up battery wrong. Damaged?

    Getting my jetski out of storage and I mistakenly connected the battery wrong. As soon as nothing would turn on I looked again and realized I'd reversed it. So I disconnected and reconnected it. When I put it into the jetski it was fully charged but checking it after fixing my mistake, it had dropped a full volt and I had to charge it up again to get things working. This was a brand new battery I purchased in October last year. Did I ruin it by doing that?
    More importantly did I do anything to the charging system? How can I check that to determine?
    Jeff
  Today, 06:17 PM #2
    don37725
    don37725
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    74
    Posts
    3,261

    Re: hooked up battery wrong. Damaged?

    Doubt there is any damage to battery but betting you blew regulator/rectifier - Check volts with motor running - any reading over 13 volts means you got lucky - If not charging reg/rec is usually not expensive or hard to replace - worse case you damaged charging coil on stator which is major pain in the azz and more $$$ - often when the reg/rec shorts it saves the charging coil?

    I have hooked up a couple hundred batteries over the years so I guess you can say I am experienced - Even so I did the dumbazz wrong way a couple times so shyt happens - Good luck hope it's nothing or minor
  Today, 08:07 PM #3
    tipsy
    tipsy
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    Morton, IL (outside of Peoria)
    Posts
    33

    Re: hooked up battery wrong. Damaged?

    Thanks! Appreciate the insight and info.
    Jeff
