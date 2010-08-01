Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: hooked up battery wrong. Damaged? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Morton, IL (outside of Peoria) Posts 33 hooked up battery wrong. Damaged? Getting my jetski out of storage and I mistakenly connected the battery wrong. As soon as nothing would turn on I looked again and realized I'd reversed it. So I disconnected and reconnected it. When I put it into the jetski it was fully charged but checking it after fixing my mistake, it had dropped a full volt and I had to charge it up again to get things working. This was a brand new battery I purchased in October last year. Did I ruin it by doing that?

More importantly did I do anything to the charging system? How can I check that to determine?

Jeff #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,261 Re: hooked up battery wrong. Damaged? Doubt there is any damage to battery but betting you blew regulator/rectifier - Check volts with motor running - any reading over 13 volts means you got lucky - If not charging reg/rec is usually not expensive or hard to replace - worse case you damaged charging coil on stator which is major pain in the azz and more $$$ - often when the reg/rec shorts it saves the charging coil?



I have hooked up a couple hundred batteries over the years so I guess you can say I am experienced - Even so I did the dumbazz wrong way a couple times so shyt happens - Good luck hope it's nothing or minor Last edited by don37725; Today at 06:21 PM .

Thanks! Appreciate the insight and info.

Jeff

