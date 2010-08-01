Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650sx no spark did everything already.... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Waterford Age 29 Posts 1 Kawasaki 650sx no spark did everything already.... Ok guys, I have three 650sx stand up skis and all of them I've rebuilt and been through top to bottom before. Never had a issue like this.



I have no spark on one. I've changed CDI boxes out from one of the others that's currently down for the count because of a rod bearing. Just to make sure it wasn't the voltage rectifier or starter relay. Still didn't spark. Pulled the motor and took off the stator cover and had a lot of rusty looking water / oil pool out. So I figured it just got wet. Used the garden hose and washed it out then wire dryer and let it sit overnight. Hooked it up to a random stop / start switch I had laying around in extra parts, wired up the cdi and the battery and got it to spark on my garage floor with the stator cover off. Hurray right!!!

Took it back out to the ski on he lake hooked everything up ... NO SPARK again. So I'm thinking it was the stop / start switch, hooked up the other one it had sparked off yesterday on the garage floor still no spark. Replaced the starter relay and the voltage rectifier with new ones, still no spark. So I'm thinking of replacing the stator with a new one. Their not on Kawasaki parts house anymore but I found a aftermarket one on jet.com (never used the site before hopefully not a scam). I don't trust myself to solder a new exciter and charge coil on the old stator. (Not good at solder or welding).

No I haven't put my digital ohm / volt meter to any wires yet.

Any other ideas deals before I buy the $116 stator new off jet.com?

