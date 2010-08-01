Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 04 FX Cruiser HO fuel in oil BUT.... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Maine Age 18 Posts 1 04 FX Cruiser HO fuel in oil BUT.... Newbie to PWCs. 04 FX140AC had ECU problem in 2014. Cylinder #1 flooded with fuel due to ECU holding injector open. Ski was run in limp mode (?) about a mile to get home. Much fuel in oil. Changed oil 3 times and stored ski until this year due to lack of $$. Installed used ECU 2 weeks ago. CanDoo diagnostics showed everything normal. Removed spark plugs and cranked to look for fuel flooding. Just puffs of fuel mixture came out of all cylinders. Checked compression: #1 190, #2 190, #3 195 #4 205. Started engine, started cooling water and then engine started building revs and seemed rough so shut it down. Opened oil tank and it was full to overflowing. put cap on and after some gurgling sounds stopped, opened tank to find the level above the top mark on the stick where it had been midway between marks at start. Obvious fuel odor and very thin oil. No foaming or water evident. Changed oil and tried again. Same result. Tons of fuel in oil. I don't know much about engines not attached to a chain saw and I'm wicked confused about how the lube system works. Anyone have a line drawing of the oil system? I do have the Yamaha Service Manual and Supplement Manual. One shows a control valve with 3 hoses, one of which connects to the oil tank. The other manual does not show a hose to the oil tank. Sorry to be long winded but I could really use some help here. Thanks for reading. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

