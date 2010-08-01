Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: gtx-di extra wire connected to positive battery terminal? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Toronto Age 36 Posts 12 gtx-di extra wire connected to positive battery terminal? Hey Guys,



Just going over my 2002 GTX-DI that we picked up last summer. Decided to toss in a new battery for the season, and noticed that I have a CAR battery installed. It does look professionally installed (not a hack-job) but now I'm just going through the process of reverting it back the way it was before. (The reasoning for this is the old battery tray was removed and the mounting solution is not ideal).



Which brings me to my question, when I check the service manual I should have 2 wires connected to the negative terminal, and what appears to be ONE wire connected to the positive.



When I look in the seadoo, I currently have an extra wire with on the positive side with a ring terminal on it. It's grey, and a very thing guage (if that matters).

I traced it out and it goes back to the electrical box in the rear. But it doesn't even have a proper grommet on it where it enters the box, rather it just has electrical tape as a grommet.



I can get a picture if you guys need, but anyone know if this is normal to have a 2nd (thin) wire connected to the positive terminal?



The negative terminal has the main ground wire and the secondary ring terminal, as per the manual.



