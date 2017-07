Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 GSX 787- is my rave valve exhaust piston wrong? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Massachusetts Age 41 Posts 1 1996 GSX 787- is my rave valve exhaust piston wrong? Hi all...I just picked up the ski and I am rebuilding my rave valves due to leaking o ring/bellows. The manual says the exhaust valve is (pn 290 253 257) but the replacements i have seen look different- no collar at the top. My exhaust valve looks more like the one thats listed in the waterbox pressure regulator...one parts site claims that my style was used in some skidoo snowmobiles but not pwc...

Mine replacement





just go with the new I guess?? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules