Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 SeaDoo SP Timing Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Indiana Posts 2 1989 SeaDoo SP Timing Issues I have a !989 SP and a !990 GT. Got them 3 years ago. Rode them last year after repairing a ton of issues. A little history on both machines. Here goes.

The 1991 GT would barely start and idle and would go but slow. and at time felt like the transmission was slipping and it would redline (RPM). just a real dog. hard starting and all.



on the 1990 :Both Cylinders have 160 PSI compression. Never pressure checked case. I went through and replace the wear ring. Cleaned and dressed the impeller. Replace the nose cone. Filled and hand lapped the impeller to the ring. I replaced the drive shaft support bearing and hull seal. I fabricated new primary and reserve pick up tubes for the fuel cell. replaced the lines from the fuel cell unit to the selector valve, from the selector valve to the fuel filter / water separator, from the filter/separator to the crab, the entire return line, both 1/8" oil injector lines, the feed and return engine oil lines. rebuilt both carbs with new needle and seats. set pop-off PSI to 11.5-12.5. new battery and voltage rectifier. new plugs. tuned carb. after reaching opp temp after a good WOT run of 30-45 secs plugs look perfectly chocolate brown. run great feel strong great hole shots. Started stalling out at end of season. run for 20 mins great then peter out and die almost like starving for fuel. no bubbles in fuel lines. and plugs are slightly wet after it die. you will run the battery dead if you try to start it right away and don't give up. with out it ever restarting. but let it sit for 2-5 minuets and bump the starter and bamm she fires right up and will run great for maybe 15 - 19 mins. same thing let it sit and bamm fires and run great. but will keep stalling out faster and faster. I purchased a new coil, CDI, and stater. Replace coil first and then CDI. that seemed to fix the stalling issue. But hey everything else was new so I replace the stater as well. This thing runs awesome great fun. So i can fix these things. Runs great now added a digital voltage gauge and an hour meter. and some LED lights.



I have basically replaced everything on this 1989 SP as well. But this year. Last year this little turd would really move. scared the crap out me. turn on a dime. grab some air. It was a little temperamental when starting. but after the initial start it would run and start great. This year after winter and Both machines were winterized by myself. Probably went overboard on making sure it was done correctly. The SP did not want to start. little bit of either and after 2-3 times she fired up and ran a little crappy. wanted to backfire a tiny bit thru the carbs. but it ran decent enough i thought to get it on the water and run the winter storage out of it. But now it wont start in the water. It has 150 PSI compression on both cylinders. all of the fuel lines and oil lines have been replaced. has nice blue spark. has a new remote fuel pump. new battery new voltage rectifier. new plugs. I was cranking it and several time it burped 2 cycle oil up and out of the oil tank fill. I have a new oil tank filler neck coming. There is no water in the oil. how ever the neck cracked over winter.. This year when it did not start at first i worked my way backwards from the carbs to the fuel cell when i replaced the fuel lines. (I actually never thought about the in tank pick up lines until i did the other ones.) well The ones in the tank were rotted away. I rebuilt this old BN44 (round body) several times. I think all the crap is out of it now. But it still won't start. It backfires thru the carbs and will act like it want to but won't. Do the rotary valve ever jump on these? Is it common? Could some one please walk me thru the best way to check the inner crank seals? I think I have a grasp of it just want to make sure. Anyone else have and ideas???



Help Me Help ME help me please!!!

Eric Smeltzer

Master ASE

