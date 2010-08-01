pxctoday

  Today, 12:19 PM #1
    jhawker23
    jhawker23 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    CO
    Posts
    29

    Too many recipes... Just trying to find SUV1200

    I've read through Fercho's jetting specs with Bill's info as well. I'm not finding anything specific to the stock '02 SUV1200 w/ Tau Ceti's tornado F/A's. I see a lot of 99' GPR info but I would really appreciate any help with the SUV.

    I have 120 mains, 110 pilots, 1.5 n/s and 95g springs.

    I also have 130 mains, 95 pilots and 115g springs

    I appreciate any help narrowing down recommended settings for my 1200 npv.

    Thank you!!!

    Brad
  Today, 12:34 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    44
    Posts
    11,822

    Re: Too many recipes... Just trying to find SUV1200

An 02 SUV is a non PV?

    An 02 SUV is a non PV?
  Today, 12:52 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,559

    Re: Too many recipes... Just trying to find SUV1200

    Quote Originally Posted by PrickofMisery View Post
    An 02 SUV is a non PV?
    Yes it is.

    IMO put filters on & call it a day,they are rich as chit to begin with.
