Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Too many recipes... Just trying to find SUV1200 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location CO Posts 29 Too many recipes... Just trying to find SUV1200 I've read through Fercho's jetting specs with Bill's info as well. I'm not finding anything specific to the stock '02 SUV1200 w/ Tau Ceti's tornado F/A's. I see a lot of 99' GPR info but I would really appreciate any help with the SUV.



I have 120 mains, 110 pilots, 1.5 n/s and 95g springs.



I also have 130 mains, 95 pilots and 115g springs



I appreciate any help narrowing down recommended settings for my 1200 npv.



Thank you!!!



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,822 Re: Too many recipes... Just trying to find SUV1200 An 02 SUV is a non PV? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,559 Re: Too many recipes... Just trying to find SUV1200 Originally Posted by PrickofMisery Originally Posted by An 02 SUV is a non PV?

IMO put filters on & call it a day,they are rich as chit to begin with.



