Too many recipes... Just trying to find SUV1200
I've read through Fercho's jetting specs with Bill's info as well. I'm not finding anything specific to the stock '02 SUV1200 w/ Tau Ceti's tornado F/A's. I see a lot of 99' GPR info but I would really appreciate any help with the SUV.
I have 120 mains, 110 pilots, 1.5 n/s and 95g springs.
I also have 130 mains, 95 pilots and 115g springs
I appreciate any help narrowing down recommended settings for my 1200 npv.
Thank you!!!
Brad
Yes it is.
Originally Posted by PrickofMisery
An 02 SUV is a non PV?
IMO put filters on & call it a day,they are rich as chit to begin with.
