Pulling fuel baffle on GSX limited
Ive read 2 methods in achieving this, pull steering head assembly or pull fuel tank towards front and tilt back. Which is the simpler method?
Re: Pulling fuel baffle on GSX limited
Re: Pulling fuel baffle on GSX limited
I'd say the latter. I've done both and the steering assembly is a bigger pain IMO.
