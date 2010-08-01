pxctoday

  Today, 12:10 PM #1
    Spades
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    SoCal
    Age
    45
    Posts
    290

    Pulling fuel baffle on GSX limited

    Ive read 2 methods in achieving this, pull steering head assembly or pull fuel tank towards front and tilt back. Which is the simpler method?
  Today, 12:14 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,559

    Re: Pulling fuel baffle on GSX limited

    either or
  Today, 12:16 PM #3
    Alter Ego Trip
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    MT
    Posts
    886

    Re: Pulling fuel baffle on GSX limited

    I'd say the latter. I've done both and the steering assembly is a bigger pain IMO.
