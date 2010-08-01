Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Pulling fuel baffle on GSX limited #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2008 Location SoCal Age 45 Posts 290 Pulling fuel baffle on GSX limited Ive read 2 methods in achieving this, pull steering head assembly or pull fuel tank towards front and tilt back. Which is the simpler method? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,559 Re: Pulling fuel baffle on GSX limited either or #3 resident guru Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 886 Re: Pulling fuel baffle on GSX limited I'd say the latter. I've done both and the steering assembly is a bigger pain IMO. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

