99 GSX - Newbie needs help with electrical system

Looking for a little help with electrical system if anyone can spare a hand.

I recently acquired a 1999 SeaDoo GSX Limited 951. When I first got it the guy told me he thought the MPEM was bad because gauges did not work. After looking he appeared correct. I got a used MPEM, hooked it up and gauges came on.

To make long story short it needed a fuel/carb rebuild. Did that and hooked all back up. Also replaced beeper using aftermarket radio shack beeper.

Wasn't getting solenoid to activate starter so replaced solenoid also. Fired it up with new solenoid and could not get it to turn off. Pulled choke, pulled plug caps, pulled lanyard, hit stop button, and nothing. Had to end up unhooking battery while it was running to get it to stop.



All I could figure is that maybe beeper was messing things up. Took it off, tried it again today and got it running but could not get it off again. Had to unhook battery. The second I touch 2nd battery cable back to battery it starts turning over.



Could it be a stuck start button? Bad DESS post? Bad solenoid? I have an extra I could try. Bad MPEM? Not sure what to do next.

Carbs?



If anyone has electrical knowledge and has time to help with this, that would be great. I hate to just start buying parts and replacing.



Thanks

Will it start with the DESS not hooked up? If not I'd say it's the MPEM.

I have not tried to start without DESS hooked up, but I will.

I just remembered when I got ski there was what appeared to be a ground wire floating in the back near VTS. The guy had wired in a VTS fix. I took it all out.

I just remembered when I got ski there was what appeared to be a ground wire floating in the back near VTS. The guy had wired in a VTS fix. I took it all out.

But I hooked the wire that appeared to be a ground up to the back of the plug ground on the rear e-box. Is that right?

For the starter solenoid - disconnect the lead that goes to the starter (so youre not testing with the starter engaged). check if its receiving 12V on the coil side. It should NOT until you hit the start button. If it is receiving 12V without start button then check switch or MPEM

can the switch be tested without splicing into wires?

can the switch be tested without splicing into wires?

Also, I haven't tried again yet but the last time this happened, as soon as I hooked second battery wire up it starts turning over.

