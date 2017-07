Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Waverunner 3 gas tank #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2007 Location Bonita, CA (so cal) Age 31 Posts 636 Waverunner 3 gas tank I've probably thrown many of these out but find myself needing one now of course. Anyone got one they're going to toss and can sell me reasonably? Don't need pickups or anything just the bare tank itself. Otherwise i'll have to buy another complete WR3 and cut it up I guess..



i should have one , shipping might be a few bux whats it worth

Well there's the trouble, I think it's worth about what shipping would cost.

