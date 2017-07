Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: In need of a 650sx stator #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2017 Location Mchenry Age 25 Posts 92 In need of a 650sx stator I need to buy a 650sx stator but I don't want to spend a fortune on one. Anyone got anything?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2004 Location Nevada City, CA Age 41 Posts 2,874 Re: In need of a 650sx stator Send your old one to John for a rebuild:



http://www.jetskisolutions.com/ "Come on guys! It's simple! Maybe you need a refresher course. It's all ball bearings these days!"

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2017 Location Mchenry Age 25 Posts 92 Re: In need of a 650sx stator Originally Posted by Fletch Originally Posted by



http://www.jetskisolutions.com/ Send your old one to John for a rebuild:





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Menifee, CA Age 24 Posts 65 Re: In need of a 650sx stator There is a coupleon eBay for $99 #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2004 Location Nevada City, CA Age 41 Posts 2,874 Re: In need of a 650sx stator Originally Posted by riverrider650 Originally Posted by How much does that typically cost?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk "Come on guys! It's simple! Maybe you need a refresher course. It's all ball bearings these days!"

