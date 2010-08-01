Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Crank No Start No Spark Troubleshooting Decision Tree '94 701 SN SJ #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 222 Crank No Start No Spark Troubleshooting Decision Tree '94 701 SN SJ Towed my wife in today on her 1994 701cm square nose Superjet. Crank no start. No spark.



Spark plugs are wet with fuel. New spark plugs, same crank no start. No spark. HEI spark plug tester and regular spark plug tester, no spark.



I recently rebuilt the distributor in my '95 Ford Bronco 5.8L after I diagnosed that the stator was not sending the PIP signal to the Ignition Control Module to signal the coil to fire (even after the PCM was taken out of the loop by removing the SPOUT (spark output)) jumper from the circuit.



I am not an engineer. I am dumb as a box of rocks. But troubleshootmyvehicle.com and autodiagnostics.com allowed me to methodically follow a troubleshooting decision tree to isolate the ignition problem without throwing parts at it.



I own the Shop Manual for the 94-95 Superjet, but it is rudimentary at best. So, who of the engineers among you have a troubleshooting decision tree for diagnosing a crank no start no spark condition in a '94 701cm Superjet? Last edited by E350; Today at 12:29 AM . #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,268 Re: Crank No Start No Spark Troubleshooting Decision Tree '94 701 SN SJ Unplug the kill switch and try, if not...id check to see if coil was getting a trigger, so I'd look for some sort of wave on the coil power and ground, would look like fluctuating on fluke meter, if not I'd look for power to cdi, if so I'd prob ohm the coil across plug wires and coil wires, of good I'd suspect trigger coil on stator, so ohm it, if good I'd check the output, anoth wave sig of some sort all the time checking for values in the manual. Only time I've had no spark it's been kill switch or cdi. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules