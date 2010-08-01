pxctoday

  Today, 12:15 AM
    Keihin42
    Factory Pipe Dry Pipe for Kawasaki 750 SX SXI Pro Complete with ECWI and even jets

    I have for sale a Factory Pipe Dry Pipe for the Kawasaki 750sx sxi sxi pro . This pipe was on a 98 sxipro I purchased recently and is complete with all hardware, pipes, brackets, ECWI water injection and MSD controller, side draft manifold, chamber and even the correct main and pilot jets that Factory Pipe recommends when this pipe is installed on a 96 and newer 750stand up with the stock Mikuni I carbs. Also included is a brand new watercontrol solenoid and a new set of O rings for the manifold to chamber seal.
    Pipe is in good condition with some of the powder coatingcoming off in a few spots. I pressure checked the pipe and it appears to holdpressure with no leaks. I did run the ski on the trailer with this pipe but Idid not ride the jet ski with this pipe.
    Amazing mid-range and top-end power, and with the water injection youcan tune in low-end power as well. It is not un-common for an SXi with this pipe togo 55 + mph. There is still information andinstructions for this system on Factory Pipes website here:
    http://www.factorypipe.com/media/instructions/kawasaki/750sxdrypipe.pdf

    $500 plus shipping or a reasonable offer. Let me know if you would like more pictures or information.
    Thanks.
  Today, 01:00 AM
    Laxpro2
    Re: Factory Pipe Dry Pipe for Kawasaki 750 SX SXI Pro Complete with ECWI and even jet

    great price for that package
  Today, 02:21 AM
    TaintlessEd
    Re: Factory Pipe Dry Pipe for Kawasaki 750 SX SXI Pro Complete with ECWI and even jet

    This should have sold already.


