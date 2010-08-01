pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Black sxr1100

  1. Yesterday, 10:33 PM #1
    Sev1n
    Sev1n is online now
    Frequent Poster Sev1n's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Lake havasu
    Age
    25
    Posts
    175

    Black sxr1100

    Well i got some sxr's recently. This is my 08 1100, fresh motor, new oem pump, stock carbs, pump gas, turn key rec boat. has a bullet hood, nose piece, blowsion front sponsons, pro watercraft rear, It was built for some jettrim photoshoots, 58 mph gps.

    Last edited by Sev1n; Yesterday at 10:38 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:36 PM #2
    Sev1n
    Sev1n is online now
    Frequent Poster Sev1n's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Lake havasu
    Age
    25
    Posts
    175

    Re: Black sxr1100








    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:05 AM #3
    Alter Ego Trip
    Alter Ego Trip is offline
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    MT
    Posts
    883

    Re: Black sxr1100

    I love it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 